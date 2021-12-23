Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.88.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

