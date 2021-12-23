Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Ciena worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $122,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,810. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

