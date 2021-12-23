Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $88.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ciena traded as high as $75.58 and last traded at $75.02, with a volume of 30746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.48.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,810. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

