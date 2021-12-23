Cipher (CPR) Reaches Market Cap of $32,669.40

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 65.1% against the dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $32,669.40 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.61 or 0.00383800 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00008790 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000868 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.26 or 0.01273896 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

