Citigroup Cuts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $80.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.29.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $91.04 on Monday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $83.15 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average of $139.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -162.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Cyr purchased 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

