Citigroup Trims eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Target Price to $37.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EHTH. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.88 million, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. eHealth has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at about $36,918,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at about $17,504,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 70.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after buying an additional 233,451 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at about $9,096,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $11,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

