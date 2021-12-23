Civitas Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Civitas has traded 136.4% higher against the US dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $94,570.86 and $126.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00028103 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000558 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000048 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,393,414 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

