CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CKX opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. CKX Lands has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.22.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. CKX Lands had a net margin of 118.62% and a return on equity of 4.98%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CKX Lands stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.42% of CKX Lands at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

