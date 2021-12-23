Clear Investment Research LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 559,731 shares of company stock valued at $181,730,212. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $294.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.11. The stock has a market cap of $735 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

