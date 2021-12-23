ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 80.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 18.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 121.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period.

CEM stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $32.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

