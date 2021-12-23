Clearstead Trust LLC Acquires 10,993 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 104.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $334.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

