Clearstead Trust LLC Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 88,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

RTX opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.49. The company has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

