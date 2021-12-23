Clearstead Trust LLC Buys 1,160 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 184.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 215.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,813 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $183.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

