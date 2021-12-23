Clearstead Trust LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Clearstead Trust LLC trimmed its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. OptimizeRx accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth $1,052,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in OptimizeRx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 423.57 and a beta of 0.58. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPRX shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,531 shares of company stock worth $11,276,368. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.