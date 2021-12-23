Clearstead Trust LLC Purchases 591 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.2% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH opened at $494.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $496.96. The firm has a market cap of $465.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

