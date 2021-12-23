Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $296.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.74. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

