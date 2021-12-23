Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 91 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.33. 403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,086. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

