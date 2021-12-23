Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.9% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,724,008. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $366.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

