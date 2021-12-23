Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 27,056 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,056 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

VRP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,766. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $26.50.

