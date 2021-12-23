Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,513 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of VNLA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.52. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,019. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.