Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 49,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $104.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.06. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $89.31 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94.

