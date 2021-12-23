Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 30,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 60,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $395.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $413.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

