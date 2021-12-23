Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,145,000 after buying an additional 106,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $223.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.85.

