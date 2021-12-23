Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 400 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,674 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.