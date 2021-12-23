CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.99. 42,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,442. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.