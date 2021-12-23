Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Coastal Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Coastal Financial stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $624.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.22. Coastal Financial has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Coastal Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coastal Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coastal Financial Company Profile
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
