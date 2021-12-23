Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Coastal Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Coastal Financial stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $624.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.22. Coastal Financial has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coastal Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Coastal Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coastal Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

