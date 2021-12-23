Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.63

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and traded as high as $33.78. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 12,387 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCHGY shares. Bank of America lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

