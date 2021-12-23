Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director John W. Giambalvo Acquires 1,815 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $39,403.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,724. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $210.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 898,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 169,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

