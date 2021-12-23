Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.55. 3,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

