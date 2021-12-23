Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $470.4-$489.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.74 million.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush downgraded Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $989.85 million and a PE ratio of 500.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 507.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 99,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $84,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

