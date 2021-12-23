Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.84. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 60,711 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$479.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 25.48 and a quick ratio of 25.17.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile (CVE:CAD)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, which is a coking coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and Gordon Creek metallurgical coal project comprising eight licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

