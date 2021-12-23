Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $421.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.97, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.43.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

