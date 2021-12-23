Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $31.80 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,854,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290,194 shares during the quarter. Vipshop makes up about 0.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $31,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 21.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 102,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter worth $322,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 7.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Vipshop by 100.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,392,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 697,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 103.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VIPS opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.70. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VIPS. New Street Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

