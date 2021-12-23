Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 29.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Ryanair stock opened at $103.74 on Thursday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

