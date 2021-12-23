Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 13,938 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,602,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,938 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 6.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.25% of Accenture worth $512,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $223,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 62.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 106,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,422,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $403.69 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $413.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.59 and its 200-day moving average is $334.56. The firm has a market cap of $255.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.40.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

