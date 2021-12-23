Commercial Metals’ (CMC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Commercial Metals (TSE:CMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$1.00 target price on the stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace (“EAF”) mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S.

