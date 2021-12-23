Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.89% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $68.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.57. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $69.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.