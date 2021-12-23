Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.42% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWB. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

PWB opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.83. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $82.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.