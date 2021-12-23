Comparing Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil -21.90% 2.99% 1.19%

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Murphy Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 11.16 -$6.95 million N/A N/A Murphy Oil $1.97 billion 2.03 -$1.15 billion ($2.69) -9.61

Indonesia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Murphy Oil.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Indonesia Energy and Murphy Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Murphy Oil 0 4 6 0 2.60

Indonesia Energy presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.91%. Murphy Oil has a consensus target price of $30.10, indicating a potential upside of 16.40%. Given Indonesia Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Indonesia Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

