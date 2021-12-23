Comparing Pacific Booker Minerals (PBMLF) and Its Rivals

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS: PBMLF) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pacific Booker Minerals to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -2.45% -2.44% Pacific Booker Minerals Competitors -1,035.07% 3.79% -1.66%

Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Booker Minerals’ rivals have a beta of 0.40, indicating that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacific Booker Minerals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Booker Minerals Competitors 694 2380 2751 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 24.31%. Given Pacific Booker Minerals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Booker Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -$480,000.00 -76.25 Pacific Booker Minerals Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -10.93

Pacific Booker Minerals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Booker Minerals. Pacific Booker Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Booker Minerals rivals beat Pacific Booker Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc. is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.