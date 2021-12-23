COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 637,604 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 169,925 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,024,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 148,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPS opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $60.87.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

