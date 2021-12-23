Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.5% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

UNH traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $493.98. 7,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,170. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $496.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $465.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $456.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

