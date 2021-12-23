Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 168 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 24.3% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 832,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $225,692,000 after purchasing an additional 54,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in salesforce.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,015,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $546,772,000 after purchasing an additional 144,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 24.7% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,106 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 554,668 shares of company stock valued at $157,395,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.53. The stock had a trading volume of 41,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,005. The company has a market cap of $245.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.67, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

