Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells C$62,100.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.14, for a total transaction of C$62,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,796,818.40.

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$4.21 on Thursday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.83 and a 12-month high of C$6.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$338.21 million and a P/E ratio of 18.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.03.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.95 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

