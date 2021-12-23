Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Concentrix worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $567,447,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $355,625,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,620 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $176.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.47. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.44 and a fifty-two week high of $191.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.17%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.