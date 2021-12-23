Conflux Network (CFX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,841.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.11 or 0.08082125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00320615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.38 or 0.00895685 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00011776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00073446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.99 or 0.00413025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.00252563 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.