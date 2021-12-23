Contrasting Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 15.89% 18.40% 13.54% Ambarella -9.78% -5.92% -4.93%

84.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ambarella shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cirrus Logic and Ambarella, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 1 1 12 0 2.79 Ambarella 1 4 10 0 2.60

Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus target price of $105.29, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. Ambarella has a consensus target price of $213.23, indicating a potential upside of 8.05%. Given Cirrus Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Ambarella.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Ambarella’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.79 $217.34 million $4.05 22.44 Ambarella $222.99 million 32.75 -$59.79 million ($0.83) -237.77

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Ambarella on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.