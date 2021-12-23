Contrasting PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $469.35 million 3.65 $52.37 million $1.32 13.36 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $78.01 million 10.50 $19.45 million $1.64 36.24

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 26.51% 7.49% 1.17% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 27.30% 13.60% 4.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.55, indicating a potential upside of 16.50%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 142.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 172.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 36 consecutive years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets. The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment includes investments in distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, real estate held for investment, credit risk transfer agreements, non-agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment focuses on investments in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread, agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and the related interest rate hedging activities. The Corporate segment includes management fee and corporate expense amounts and certain interest income. The company was founded by Stanford L. Kurland on

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.