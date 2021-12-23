Cook Protocol (COOK) Market Capitalization Hits $5.30 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.62 or 0.08077180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,816.74 or 1.00060864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00074316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053667 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,545,250 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.