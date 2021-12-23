Cormark Lowers Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$12.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.80.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.69 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.04%.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,449,421.76.

Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

